Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.40

Northern Vertex Mining Corp (CVE:NEE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 243000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 million and a P/E ratio of -9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.57 million for the quarter.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit covering a total area of 4,030.8 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

