Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading Down 5.4%

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62, 86,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,483,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 538.90% and a negative net margin of 755.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.16% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

