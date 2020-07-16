Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $223.53 and last traded at $230.68, approximately 8,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 224,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.01.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $992,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total transaction of $1,698,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,497,678 shares in the company, valued at $594,045,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $22,073,760. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Beigene in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Beigene in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

