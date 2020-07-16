GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Down 4.8%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.23 and last traded at $78.09, approximately 84,537 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,176,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.05.

GSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CLSA lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.10.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 382.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,001,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 36.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,062,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,745,000 after purchasing an additional 816,196 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,480,000 after purchasing an additional 522,104 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,808,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 331,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

