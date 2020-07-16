Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading Down 2%

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.23, 22,086 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,173,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Lipocine from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Lipocine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lipocine by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 71.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.