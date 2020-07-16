Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $979.82 and last traded at $965.34, approximately 21,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 431,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $981.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $931.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

