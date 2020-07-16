Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,546.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,056.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $748.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,737.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $657.06.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,717. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

