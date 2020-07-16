Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.53, approximately 37,831 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,717,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UONEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 53.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

