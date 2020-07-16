Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.53, approximately 37,831 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,717,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UONEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 53.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Uniti Group Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Uniti Group Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Aquabounty Technologies Shares Up 10.8%
Aquabounty Technologies Shares Up 10.8%
Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9%
Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9%
Cascades Sets New 52-Week High at $15.78
Cascades Sets New 52-Week High at $15.78
ANGI Homeservices Stock Price Down 0.4%
ANGI Homeservices Stock Price Down 0.4%
Shopify Stock Price Down 2.9%
Shopify Stock Price Down 2.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report