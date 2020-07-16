Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.48, 25,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,705,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCM. TheStreet lowered Cheetah Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $349.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Cheetah Mobile’s previous — dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCM. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 32.9% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

