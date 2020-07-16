Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Shares Up 2.9%

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.74, 198,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 100,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.30 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Get Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 15.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.