Brokerages Anticipate First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.40. First of Long Island posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First of Long Island.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million.

FLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

First of Long Island stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $343.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in First of Long Island by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.