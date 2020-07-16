Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.10). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

