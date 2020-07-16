First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. M3F Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 262,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.10. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

