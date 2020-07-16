-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.39). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $219.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. G.Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Oil States International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $281.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.48.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

