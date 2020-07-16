Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.33). Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $123,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

