Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.67. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $27.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $729.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

