BidaskClub Downgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Strong Sell

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGNC. JMP Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Maxim Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,413,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $60,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $5,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,048 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $30,598,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

