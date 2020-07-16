Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

