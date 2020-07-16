Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.58.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $785,947,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,748 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

