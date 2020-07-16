Timothy C. Hannan Sells 5,178 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $570,822.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EHTH opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.03. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
