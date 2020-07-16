Shelly Radue Ibach Sells 20,000 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,034,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shelly Radue Ibach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of Sleep Number stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30.

Sleep Number stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Sleep Number Corp has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,426,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 4,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 268,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after buying an additional 161,677 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

