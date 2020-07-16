Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Sell

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

OCGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

OCGN stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

