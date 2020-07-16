Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $18.54.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Analyst Recommendations for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

