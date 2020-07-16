Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $68.36. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.99 million. Analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $759,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $2,927,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,471,681.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

