CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,008 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.