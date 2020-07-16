Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT Raised to $9.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $402.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.