Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT Raised to $9.00

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $402.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocugen to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocugen to Sell
Equitrans Midstream Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Equitrans Midstream Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Logitech International Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush
Logitech International Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush
CymaBay Therapeutics Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
CymaBay Therapeutics Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Ovid Therapeutics PT Raised to $9.00
Ovid Therapeutics PT Raised to $9.00
CalAmp Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
CalAmp Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report