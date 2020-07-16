CIBC Upgrades Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) to Sector Outperform

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GFL. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $694.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Analyst Recommendations for Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocugen to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocugen to Sell
Equitrans Midstream Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Equitrans Midstream Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Logitech International Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush
Logitech International Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush
CymaBay Therapeutics Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
CymaBay Therapeutics Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Ovid Therapeutics PT Raised to $9.00
Ovid Therapeutics PT Raised to $9.00
CalAmp Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
CalAmp Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report