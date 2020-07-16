Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WU. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE WU opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,130,000 after acquiring an additional 936,712 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 111.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,472 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 328.6% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,748,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

