Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WU. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
NYSE WU opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,130,000 after acquiring an additional 936,712 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 111.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,472 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 328.6% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,748,000.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.