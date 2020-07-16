HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on HL Acquisitions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

LPRO opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. HL Acquisitions has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 138.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

