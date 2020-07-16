$0.25 EPS Expected for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.37.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 404,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,631,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 137,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

