Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.54. Franklin Electric posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Electric.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 57.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FELE opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
