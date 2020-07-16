Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Inphi posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $122.50 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $124.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.36, for a total value of $1,093,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,947.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $8,857,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,711,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Inphi by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

