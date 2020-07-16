$0.18 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $636.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

