Equity Investors Vii L. Green Acquires 662,805 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 662,805 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.41 per share, with a total value of $23,469,925.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:WCC opened at $37.76 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCC shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 539.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 131.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 231.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

