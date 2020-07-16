Analysts Expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. First Interstate Bancsystem reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 255,302 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 868,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after acquiring an additional 224,659 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 685,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 187,259 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after acquiring an additional 175,760 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

