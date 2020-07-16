Brokerages Anticipate Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings. Financial Institutions posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Financial Institutions.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 5,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,918.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,198.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,058 shares of company stock worth $185,142 in the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 23.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

