EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.17. EZCORP reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EZPW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti reduced their price target on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 514,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 346,812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 340,624 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 259,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $304.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Financial Institutions, Inc. to Post $0.21 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate Financial Institutions, Inc. to Post $0.21 EPS
EZCORP Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share
EZCORP Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System Inc to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System Inc to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equillium to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equillium to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report