EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.17. EZCORP reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EZPW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti reduced their price target on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 514,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 346,812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 340,624 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 259,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $304.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.