Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.24). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPNT shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.