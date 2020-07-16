Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.24). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ OPNT opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $18.23.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.
