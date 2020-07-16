Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.18. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,587 shares of company stock worth $127,004 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,644,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.90 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

