Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,043,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 151,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 164,491 shares during the period.

EQ opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Financial Institutions, Inc. to Post $0.21 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate Financial Institutions, Inc. to Post $0.21 EPS
EZCORP Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share
EZCORP Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System Inc to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System Inc to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equillium to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equillium to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report