-$0.43 EPS Expected for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Brokerages expect Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYEG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

