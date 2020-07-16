Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj Sells 400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $175,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.22, for a total value of $154,088.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,474 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.49, for a total value of $602,114.26.

On Monday, May 11th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $161,620.00.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $417.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.87 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $446.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

