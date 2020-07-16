Christopher Lemon Sells 4,979 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Christopher Lemon sold 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.70, for a total transaction of C$222,561.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$517,268.40.

TSE:PAAS opened at C$45.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 321.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$36.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

