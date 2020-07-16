Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. BofA Securities downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CLSA raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, China International Capital raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $34.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

