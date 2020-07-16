SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.33, approximately 13,751 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,000,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.
About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
