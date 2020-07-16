SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.33, approximately 13,751 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,000,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

