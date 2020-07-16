Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 5,243,974 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 13,044,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.31% and a negative return on equity of 194.75%.
About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.
