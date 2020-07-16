Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 5,243,974 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 13,044,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.31% and a negative return on equity of 194.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

