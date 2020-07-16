Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Shares Down 1.8%

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 30,713 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,730,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROSE shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 35.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.21% of Rosehill Resources worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.