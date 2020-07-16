AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 178,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,427,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Financial Institutions, Inc. to Post $0.21 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate Financial Institutions, Inc. to Post $0.21 EPS
EZCORP Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share
EZCORP Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System Inc to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System Inc to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equillium to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equillium to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report