AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Down 0.7%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 178,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,427,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

