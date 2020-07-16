Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.37, approximately 64,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,197,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

TLRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $945.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.25.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $972,994.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,377 shares of company stock worth $5,471,842 in the last three months. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tilray by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

