Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to Hold

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $538.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Feinberg Stephen bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,116.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,839,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,007 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,863,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,944.7% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,872,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,675 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

